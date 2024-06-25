Public Information Centre For New East End Transit Terminal

The City of Windsor and consultant Dillon Consulting Limited will hold a Public Information Centre to share information and gather feedback as part of an Environmental Assessment for a new east end transit terminal to the northwest corner of Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East.

It will be held at the WFCU Centre in the Ontario Room, June 27th, 2024 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

Drawings and information about the preferred design, anticipated impacts, mitigation measures, and next steps will be displayed for viewing. Project team members will also be available to discuss the project and respond to comments and questions.