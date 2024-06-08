CloudyNow
PHOTOS: Windsor’s 132nd Birthday Celebration

Saturday June 8th, 2024, 1:56pm

The City of Windsor marks its 132nd anniversary of incorporation with a birthday party at the WFCU Centre alongside Meet-A-Machine.

The party included free birthday cupcakes, entertainment on the ShowMobile outdoor stage, family-friendly activities, and much more.

@windsoritedotca 132 years young! 🎂🥳🎉 @WFCUCreditUnion #windsorontario #windsoritedotca #YQG ♬ original sound – summer songs&lt333

