PHOTOS: Windsor Poutine Feast Is Here For The Weekend

Saturday June 8th, 2024, 4:08pm

Windsor Poutine Feast has made a return to the Riverfront Festival Plaza this weekend, with a variety of fun tasty options available.

The flavour-filled feast travels across Ontario, making their local stop this weekend until Sunday to fill attendee’s bellies with the traditional Canadian dish made in various unique ways; over 50 types of poutines are available. Other dining options such as corn dogs, lemonade and other festival favourites are available throughout the event also.

Learn more on our Summer Festival Guide here.

