PHOTOS: Meet-A-Machine Fills WFCU Centre Once Again
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 8th, 2024, 3:51pm
The 12th annual Meet-a-Machine free community literacy event took place on Saturday at the WFCU Centre.
The event, which is hosted by the City of Windsor’s Children’s Services, brings a variety of machines machines of all shapes and sizes, including emergency vehicles, construction equipment, military trucks, buses, forestry trucks, race cars, tow trucks and more on display for children to discover and explore, all to raise awareness of physical literacy components to the world of machines.
