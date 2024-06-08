Mostly CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
22 °C
72 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
17 °C
63 °F		SunnyTue
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Meet-A-Machine Fills WFCU Centre Once Again

Saturday June 8th, 2024, 3:51pm

Community Photos
0
0

The 12th annual Meet-a-Machine free community literacy event took place on Saturday at the WFCU Centre.

The event, which is hosted by the City of Windsor’s Children’s Services, brings a variety of machines machines of all shapes and sizes, including emergency vehicles, construction equipment, military trucks, buses, forestry trucks, race cars, tow trucks and more on display for children to discover and explore, all to raise awareness of physical literacy components to the world of machines.

@windsoritedotca The 12th annual Meet-a-Machine free community literacy event took place on Saturday at the WFCU Centre. The event, which is hosted by the City of Windsor’s Children’s Services, brings a variety of machines machines of all shapes and sizes, including emergency vehicles, construction equipment, military trucks, buses, forestry trucks, race cars, tow trucks and more on display for children to discover and explore, all to raise awareness of physical literacy components to the world of machines. @WFCUCreditUnion #windsorontario #windsoritedotca #YQG ♬ Houdini – Eminem

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message