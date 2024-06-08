Mostly CloudyNow
PHOTOS: Berry Good Time At The LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Saturday June 8th, 2024, 4:16pm

Community Photos
The annual LaSalle Strawberry Festival returns at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex this weekend.

The weekend includes the always popular carnival, food, crafts, entertainment and much more.

It continues Saturday night and Sunday.

More information can be found in the Summer Festival Guide.

