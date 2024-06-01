PHOTOS: Art In The Park 2024 Packs Willistead Park
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 1st, 2024, 3:16pm
@windsoritedotca It’s Art In The Park weekend in Windsor! 🖼️ 🎨 🍦 🎶 💐 #windsoritedotca #artinthepark #windsoressex #windsorontario ♬ original sound – windsoriteDOTca News
Art in the Park is back at Willistead Park, bringing various wares, crafts, food items, clothing, and much more to the area for the weekend.
This is the 44th year that the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) is presenting Art in the Park, filling the 15.5 acres of gated grounds with tons of fun for the event that runs Saturday and Sunday.
Entry at the door is $8, with children under 12 free. Learn more on our Summer Festival Guide page here.
