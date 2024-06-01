Mostly CloudyNow
24 °C
76 °F
Mainly CloudySat
26 °C
79 °F		A Few ShowersSun
23 °C
73 °F		CloudyMon
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Art In The Park 2024 Packs Willistead Park

Saturday June 1st, 2024, 3:16pm

Community Photos
0
0
@windsoritedotca It’s Art In The Park weekend in Windsor! 🖼️ 🎨 🍦 🎶 💐 #windsoritedotca #artinthepark #windsoressex #windsorontario ♬ original sound – windsoriteDOTca News

Art in the Park is back at Willistead Park, bringing various wares, crafts, food items, clothing, and much more to the area for the weekend.

This is the 44th year that the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) is presenting Art in the Park, filling the 15.5 acres of gated grounds with tons of fun for the event that runs Saturday and Sunday.

Entry at the door is $8, with children under 12 free. Learn more on our Summer Festival Guide page here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message