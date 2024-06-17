Phase 3 of Lauzon Parkway Reconstruction Set To Kick-Off

The next phase of the rebuilding of Lauzon Parkway is set to begin.

Starting the week of June 24th, 2024, phase 3 will focus on Lauzon Parkway from Hawthorne Drive to Cantelon Drive and will be undertaken by J&J Lepera Infrastructures Inc.

This phase of the multi-phase project will construct new storm and sanitary sewers, upgrades to water mains at the Hawthorne Drive and Cantelon Drive intersections, the installation of additional stormwater storage in underground pipes and new new pavement, sidewalk and multi-use trail, covering about 600 linear metres of work.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in December 2024, weather permitting, with the exception of boulevard restoration and infill concrete medians, which are planned to be completed by July 2025. All businesses will remain open during construction, but lanes will be reduced in both directions.

This work in Phase 3 is part of a planned three-phase reconstruction and rehabilitation of Lauzon Parkway. Phase 1 saw the rebuild of the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive. Phase 2 saw the rebuild of the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from the E.C. Row Expressway to Cantelon Drive.

Each phase has included reconstructing lanes of concrete road, widening some parts to four lanes, installing an open-graded drainage layer beneath the road’s surface to improve drainage of excess water to minimize flooding and improve road performance, rebuilding the multi-use asphalt trail on the east side of Lauzon Parkway, and replacing the concrete sidewalk on the west side. T

The road is one of the most utilized roads in the city’s network, where about 30,000 vehicles, including heavy trucks, travel daily on the way to or from the E.C. Row Expressway.