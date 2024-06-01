Pet Of The Week: This Is Jenny

Jenny – Female – 16 years – Domestic Short Hair

This is our friend Jenny…She is a sweet senior girl who deserves some love and friendship in her life. She is quite elderly, and was a stray who came in to us, and was not in the best shape. She is doing much better now, and we are hoping for a very special adopter to come along and decide to spoil her. Jenny is considered a Special Paws adoption, which means her adoption fee is up to you! Something to note is that poor Jenny has had chronic ear infections causing ear deformity and a head tilt. She also has mild to moderate kidney disease which is something to keep an eye on with your family vet. We want her golden years to be full of love and comfort.