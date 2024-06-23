Pet Of The Week: Meet Banksy





Banksy – Mixed Breed – Female – 1 year

Hi, I’m Banksy! I’m young, sweet, and full of energy. I’m a new Canadian and I am already settling in here, the weather here is much different than it is in Texas. I love to play, but I can be a bit shy at first. Once I get to know you, we’ll be best friends! I’m not a big fan of cats, and I tend to bark at other dogs and can be very selective in my dog friend choices. If you have another dog in the home it should be one who will completely ignore me and be ok with me barking at it while I learn its not a threat. I also can’t go to an apartment because getting close to other dogs really scares me and I tell them to BACK OFF as best I can. I guess I just want all the attention for myself. I’m looking for a home where I can run and play, but also snuggle up with you at the end of the day. I promise to be your loyal companion and bring lots of joy to your life. Adopt me and let’s start our adventure together!