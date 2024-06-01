Patti France Retires From St. Clair College

It was the end of an era Friday at St. Clair College as Patti France retired.

As a Computer Programming graduate, Patti France has made significant contributions to St. Clair College. Her journey spanned across various departments and roles, from support staff to administration, senior administration, and culminated in her final position as the sixth President of St. Clair College.

“Every day for over thirty years, it has been my pleasure and privilege to work with the brilliant and dedicated staff of St. Clair College and the members of its Board of Governors. Since September 1st, 2015, as the President, I’ve been the public face of the institution. So, I’ve been the recipient of all of the compliments about its quality, innovations and success. But make no mistake about it: those achievements have been collective ones. Our motto of “Excellence In All We Do” has been exemplified by everyone: administration, faculty, support staff. I’ve rarely had to deliberately impose any leadership techniques along the way. With or without me, my colleagues would be delivering an unparalleled quality of postsecondary education because that’s just what they do.”

Friday afternoon, hundreds attended an open house to say goodbye and wish her well.

Interim President Michael Silvaggi officially begins his Presidency on Saturday, June 1st.