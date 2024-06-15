NOW OPEN: Black Friday Bins
Anna Millerman
Saturday June 15th, 2024, 1:47pm
Black Friday Bins is now open in the Riverside Plaza at 8380 Wyandotte Street East.
The store features bins of product giving you the thrill of a massive treasure hunt, with a different price point on all stock every day.
The entire store is completely restocked with new products every Friday.
Learn more on their website here.
