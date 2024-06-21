New Turf Field Coming To The McHugh Soccer Complex

The City of Windsor, in partnership with the Essex County Soccer Association (ECSA), will be constructing Windsor’s first City-owned artificial turf soccer field.

The $3 million investment earmarked for this project by the City, includes a $400,000 donation from the ECSA. The turf field at McHugh Soccer Complex will be built exclusively for soccer use, and in compliance with International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) regulations. In addition to the FIFA-sized turf field, the inclusion of covered team shelters, an electronic scoreboard, enhanced lighting, and fencing will be supported by the ECSA’s donation.

Over the years, the demand for soccer field rentals in Windsor has grown significantly, with a reported rental hour increase of 264.47% since 2020. The addition of an artificial turf field to the City’s inventory of sports facilities will not only fulfill that increasing demand but also enhance Windsor’s ability to bid on and host high-level soccer tournaments. The project builds capacity and elevates Windsor’s standing as a competitive sports destination.

Construction is expected to start this fall with completion for next spring.