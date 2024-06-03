New Era Starts At St. Clair College

A new era gets underway at St. Clair College this week, as Michael Silvaggi will start his first full week as the 7th President.

Silvaggi brings 23 years of experience in the post-secondary education sector, all of which have been spent at St. Clair. Starting as a Clerk in the Accounts Payable Department in November 2000, he swiftly progressed through various roles. Over the years, he has held pivotal positions within the College, including Associate Registrar and Associate Vice President, Student Services and College Registrar.

His most recent roles as Vice President and academic and College Registrar have allowed him to contribute significantly to strategic planning within and on provincial committees.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“The combination of my education (Degree in Business Administration and Master in Adult Education) and the many roles of supervisory responsibility that I’ve held at the college mean that I’m fully prepared to direct all aspects of the institutional operation, both maintaining its academic excellence and its corporate and financial stability,” Silvaggi said.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, he serves as a Board of Governor at Assumption University. He is an active Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board Parent Involvement Committee member. He is also the past St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee Chair. Through these roles, he has provided valuable insights into post-secondary education opportunities and fostered collaborations to benefit families.

His first week will be busy as it coincides with the start of the graduation season for nearly 4,500 St. Clair College graduates.