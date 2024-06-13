New Courts Completed At Remington Booster Park

New Courts Completed At Remington Booster Park

New pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts are now ready for use at Remington Booster Park following recent infrastructure enhancements at the park.

The upgrades include the following six new pickleball courts, two improved tennis courts and one improved basketball court.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Project work at the park will conclude in late summer/early fall of 2024 with a colour topcoat to be installed when the weather permits.

During the last ten years, over $1 million has been invested at Remington Booster Park for a number of enhancements, including trail improvements (2014), playground replacement (2015), new gazebo (2019), solar lights (2022), and this recent addition of new sports courts (2024).