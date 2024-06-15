New Commissioner Of Infrastructure Services For Windsor Announced

David Simpson will take on the role as the new City Engineer/Commissioner of Infrastructure Services in Windsor, effective July 8th, 2024.

Since 2017, Simpson has served as the Director of Public Works (Commissioner) at Oxford County (Regional Municipality) in overseeing the operation and management of over $3.2 billion of municipal infrastructure. Prior to 2017, he worked at Halton Region managing significant infrastructure growth, regional mobility, capital planning and municipal water resources.

Simpson holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering and designations as a registered Professional Engineer of Ontario and Project Management Professional. He continues to be an active member of the Ontario Water Works Association, Ontario Waste Management Association, and Southwest Community Transit Association (executive member).

He replaces Mark Winterton who was brought our of retirement when Christopher Nepszy was terminated in November.