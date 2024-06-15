NEWS >
SunnyNow
21 °C
69 °F
SunnySat
25 °C
77 °F		SunnySun
30 °C
86 °F		SunnyMon
34 °C
93 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

New Commissioner Of Infrastructure Services For Windsor Announced

Saturday June 15th, 2024, 11:05am

City News
0
0

David Simpson will take on the role as the new City Engineer/Commissioner of Infrastructure Services in Windsor, effective July 8th, 2024.

Since 2017, Simpson has served as the Director of Public Works (Commissioner) at Oxford County (Regional Municipality) in overseeing the operation and management of over $3.2 billion of municipal infrastructure. Prior to 2017, he worked at Halton Region managing significant infrastructure growth, regional mobility, capital planning and municipal water resources.

Simpson holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering and designations as a registered Professional Engineer of Ontario and Project Management Professional. He continues to be an active member of the Ontario Water Works Association, Ontario Waste Management Association, and Southwest Community Transit Association (executive member).

He replaces Mark Winterton who was brought our of retirement when Christopher Nepszy was terminated in November.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message