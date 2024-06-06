New Basketball Courts In Leamington

Leamington has a pair of new basketball courts right on the beach.

The Municipality of Leamington received an inquiry from the youth of their community expressing a need for basketball courts at Seacliff Park. The Municipality used the funding from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation to construct one basketball court and has matched the investment to construct a second basketball court.

The Basketball Court was made possible through an initial investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation and the Honey Family Foundation Fund held at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation and the Municipality of Leamington.

“This project is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the positive impact of investing in our youth,” says Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “The new basketball courts at Seacliff Park are not only a response to the needs of our young residents but also a symbol of our commitment to fostering a healthy, active, and vibrant community. We are grateful to the WindsorEssex Community Foundation for their generous support and partnership in bringing this vision to life.”

The investment is one of several 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Projects being supported by the WECF as they celebrated 40 years of Community Supporting Community in 2023. The WECF is marking this milestone year throughout Windsor and Essex County by creating lasting legacies, working with local municipal and community partners to create projects that will invest in lasting change in Windsor and Essex County, value a sense of place and culture, and honour both local history and the future as it unfolds.

“This past year, we are investing in the community to create projects that will invest in lasting change, reflect who we are as the people of Windsor and Essex County, value our sense of place and culture, and honour both our local history and our future as it unfolds,” says Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation. “We are privileged to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary with phenomenal community partners like the Municipality of Leamington who are helping us mark this milestone year by creating projects that help foster a sense of community throughout Windsor & Essex County, today and forever.”