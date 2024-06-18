New Adventure Challenge Coming To Windsor-Essex

Registration is now open for the inaugural Adventure Challenge – an exciting, unique and brand-new community fundraising event hosted by the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) Foundation.

The HDGH Foundation is partnering with Wild Life Academy, based in Coldwater, Ontario. This organization offers unique, engaging, energizing adventures with a focus on recreation, fitness, and team-building.

The Adventure Challenge features a 5 km run/jog/walk that is broken up into various challenges. Designed for participants of all athletic abilities and focused on team building and problem solving, It is the ideal corporate wellness initiative for any organization or group bonding experience for family and friends.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Adventure Challenge was inspired to help fill the void left by the incredibly popular Heart Breaker Challenge. 100% of the proceeds raised from the Adventure Challenge stay local, right here in Windsor-Essex, supporting the Outpatient Rehabilitation Centre at HDGH.

It takes place on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, at Lakeside Park in Kingsville. Register now online at www.hdgh.org/adventurechallenge