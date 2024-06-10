Michael Bublé Takes Centre Stage At Caesars Windsor For One Night Only

Michael Bublé visits Caesars Windsor for a one-night-only performance on The Colosseum stage on Friday, September 13th.

Bublé has sold over 75 million albums worldwide throughout his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the top touring artists of all time. His accolades include five GRAMMYs, 15 JUNOs, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, six Multi-Platinum albums, and over 14 billion global streams. Bublé has spent the past two decades deeply committed to keeping the flames of the Great American Songbook alive and bringing his singular style, vocal power, and passion to timeless tunes that he loves. His hit songs include “Feeling Good,” “Home,” “Haven’t Met You Yet,” and “It’s a Beautiful Day.”

Bublé released his self-titled debut album in 2003, followed by a series of Multi-Platinum, Number One albums including Call Me Irresponsible, Crazy Love, To Be Loved, Love, and Christmas. Bublé’s 11th studio album HIGHER marked his ninth Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart. Known for his world-class showmanship and spectacular concert production, he has performed sold-out shows in over 30 countries. With unstoppable talent, energy, and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop, swing, jazz, R&B, and comedy, Bublé takes his audiences on a special journey to give them an experience they will never forget.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14th at 10:00am.