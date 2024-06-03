Local Long-Term Care Homes Receive Funding
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 3rd, 2024, 4:42pm
Long-term care homes in Chatham-Kent and Leamington received a funding boost on Monday.
Franklin Gardens Long Term Care Home (Riverdale Living) in Leamington received $26,922, Leamington Mennonite Home Long Care Residence received $18,626, Meadow Park in Chatham received $19,421, and Tilbury Manor Nursing Home received $26,922.
The funding will help long-term care homes purchase items such as IV equipment, bariatrics equipment, bed support, bladder scanners, and ECGs. The funding even goes towards important everyday things like slip-proof floor mats, wrap around bed rails, and grab bars.
