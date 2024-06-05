Leamington Waterfront Promenade Bike Path Completed

The new dedicated bike path on the waterfront promenade in Leamington is completed and open, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.

Previously, despite restrictions against bicycles on the promenade, some individuals continued to ride their bikes in this area, leading to an intermingling of cyclists and pedestrians. Recognizing the need to create a more harmonious and accessible environment, the Municipality of Leamington installed a dedicated bike path. This enhancement ensures a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone who visits the waterfront.

“We are thrilled to offer this enhancement to our waterfront promenade,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “The dedicated bike path not only addresses safety concerns but also enriches the overall experience for residents and visitors alike. As we move into summer, we encourage everyone to take advantage of this new feature and enjoy Leamington’s beautiful waterfront.”