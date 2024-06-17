Lanspeary Outdoor Pool Replacement Ready For Swimmers Soon

Construction of the replacement pool at Lanspeary Park is completed and ready for swimmers at the end of the month.

The new pool replaces the swimming pool that opened in the summer of 1950 as Windsor’s first municipal outdoor swimming pool.

The upgraded facility will incorporate features such as a beach entry, shallow play zone, dedicated swim lanes, diving equipment, and planning to support future phases, including a waterslide and shade canopies.