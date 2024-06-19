Lakeshore Names Interim CAO

Lakeshore Council has appointed Justin Rousseau as Interim Chief Administrative Officer, effective June 26th, 2024.

He replaces Truper McBride, who submitted his resignation effective June 25th, 2024. McBride is slated to lead the Township of West Lincoln.

Rousseau has served the Municipality of Lakeshore since 2021, when he was named Corporate Leader – Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In 2024, Rousseau became the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer/Chief Financial Officer.

“Council and I are confident that Justin can build on our successes and deliver our vision while continuing to provide outstanding leadership to our talented team members,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “As a leader, Justin has managed critical portfolios such as the annual budget, financial reporting, asset management, and human resources. This experience makes him an ideal candidate to lead the municipality as we embark on our search for a permanent CAO.”

Rousseau grew up in Essex County, earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Windsor, and began his municipal career in 2014 as Director of Finance for the Town of Amherstburg. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and earned a Master’s Certificate in Municipal Leadership from York University.