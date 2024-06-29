Lakeshore Canada Day Celebrations Coming to Lakeview Park And West Beach

The Municipality of Lakeshore’s Canada Day festivities will take place at Lakeview Park and West Beach on July 1st, 2024, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Catch a wide range of family-friendly activities, including community booths featuring John Freeman Walls Museum, Maidstone Museum, The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, and Blackburn Radio, face painting, video game trailer, mini putt, yard games, basketball, and balloon animals.

There will be live music and entertainment, a Jangles the Clown magic show, and fireworks at dusk.

“We are excited to welcome community members and visitors to another celebration of our great country,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We have an incredible lineup of music and entertainment, as well as a ton of family-friendly activities, so make sure you stop by and enjoy all that Lakeshore has to offer!”

For more information, including an event map, visit Lakeshore.ca/CanadaDay.