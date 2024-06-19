Lacasse Park Asphalt And Landscape Restoration Project Gets Underway

The final series of improvements at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh get underway today.

Improvements include a resurfacing of the existing parking lot, an additional parking area adjacent to the baseball practice infield, removal of the old picnic shelter and concrete pad, expansion of the surface area around the newer picnic shelter, new pedestrian pathways and additional landscaping.

The improvements will begin with parking lot resurfacing. Phase 1 of the work will begin on the South side of the parking lot. Parking will still be available on the North side while Phase 1 is ongoing. Each Phase will take approximately 3 to 4 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Once Phase 1 has concluded, Phase 2 will begin on the North side and the South side will remain open for parking. All other amenities will be completed during Phase 2.

The Town is working with the contractors and the administration of St. Pius School to keep the Kiss and Ride open in the park until the end of the school year on June 27. Should there be any changes, school administrators will provide an update to parents.