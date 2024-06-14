Kingsville Residents Reminded To Refrain from Dimming Streetlights During Fishfly Season

The Town of Kingsville is reminding residents to refrain from attempting to turn off streetlights during fishfly season.

The town says that enhanced street sweeping is currently underway, and specific trouble areas, particularly around the lake, have been identified as focus areas. Drivers should be cautious when navigating roads where the bugs have settled.

Residents can email [email protected] to report additional trouble spots.