Kingsville Opens Repko Dog Park On Friday

Thursday June 6th, 2024, 10:02am

Kingsville
0
0


The Town of Kingsville is celebrating the grand opening of the Repko Dog Park at 440 Road 2 East on Friday, June 7th, 2024.

Join in for an afternoon of fun featuring pet-friendly vendors from 12:30pm to 2:00pm and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:00pm.

Repko Dog Park features two shade structures, a gravel walking trail with benches, a water fountain and separate entrances for small and large dogs. It is Kingsville’s second dog park, the first being Linden Beach Dog Park on Conservation Boulevard, which opened in 2017.

“Repko Dog Park was made possible through a generous donation from the Repko family, as well as a grant from the Province of Ontario,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers. “This new park will be an excellent addition for dog owners in our community.”

