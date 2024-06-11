Ice Rink Approved For City Hall

After much debate over the rising costs of the new downtown rink in front of City Hall, it was approved by Windsor City Council on Monday. The total cost is $15.5 million, which is $6 million above the original budget.

The rink will replace the now-closed Charles Clark Square outdoor rink. The design includes a 26 x 60 metre oval-shaped ice rink that is centrally aligned with the Civic Esplanade on the north side of ity Hall. A long island is positioned in the middle of the ice rink and provides a skating loop. In the winter, this island can be outfitted with winter and holiday-themed lighting and decorations.

The island also contains a water feature with nozzles positioned in a row along the centreline of the island, allowing for water and lighting activation in the spring, summer and fall. The water feature comprises LED ground spray nozzles that project water vertically up 6-8 feet and can be illuminated at night for visual effect.

A 142 square meter pavilion is situated west of the ice rink and houses the ice resurfacer (Zamboni), ice-making refrigeration system, water feature equipment, storage, office, and two public washrooms. The pavilion will be surrounded by native tree species and landscaping, extending the natural green environment that exists to the north at Senator David A. Croll Park.

The vote was 5 – 5 with the mayor breaking the tie to support the project going forward. Those in support were Councillors Renaldo Agostino, Ed Sleiman, Jim Morrison, Gary Kaschak, Kieran McKenzie, along with Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The hope is to have it open sometime during the 2024-2025 skating season.