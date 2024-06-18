Homelessness And Housing Help Hub Expands Services In Downtown Windsor

The City’s Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4), located at the old Windsor Water World is expanding its hours from 8:00am to midnight, seven days per week, including holidays.

The increase of hours at the H4 will now include an expansion of amenities offered at the site, including but not limited to the following:

Providing a hot meal for those experiencing homelessness

Expansion of healthcare supports onsite seven days per week

Collaboration with Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Windsor-Essex County Branch to increase allied health professionals onsite during the evening hours from 4:00 p.m. to midnight, seven days per week (starting in July 2024)

Introduction of shower facilities (starting in midsummer 2024).

Introduction of public computers to increase access to technology (starting in midsummer 2024)

Increased recreation programming

From April 2020 through to April 2024, over 4,000 unique individuals have accessed supports and services at the H4, and over 300 households have obtained housing. Currently, the City averages about 85 people per day from 6:00pm to midnight.