Hey Windsor! The Carnival Is In Town

Thursday June 13th, 2024, 10:00am

Summer Festivals
0
0

The carnival is being set up along the banks of the Detroit River in preparation for the unofficial start to summer!

The midway has been a fabric of the Windsor entertainment genre for over forty years. Residents and visitors alike seek out the sight of the huge Ferris wheel that has lit up the landscape of the Riverfront year after year.

The fun gets going this Friday.

