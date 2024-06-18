Heat Warning Prompts Opening Of Cooling Stations In Kingsville

The Town of Kingsville is opening the Kingsville Arena as a Cooling Station from 8:00am to 7:30pm. This service will be available Monday to Friday this week, June 17th to 21st, and free Wi-Fi is available.

In addition, the Kingsville Branch of the Essex County Library invites residents to cool off during their regular opening hours, Monday to Thursday from 9:00am to 8:00pm and Friday and Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

“We want to ensure that all residents who may not have access to air conditioning are aware of the locations where they can go to cool off during this heatwave. Please stay safe and keep well-hydrated,” said Kingsville Mayor, Dennis Rogers.