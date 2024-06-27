Health Unit Celebrates 15 Local Schools For Achieving Healthy Schools Certifications

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is celebrating fifteen local schools for achieving National Healthy Schools Certification.

The National Healthy Schools Certification recognizes and celebrates school communities for promoting and enhancing the health and well-being of students, staff, and the broader community. During the 2023-2024 school year, over 280,000 students were involved in the certification process from 392 schools across Canada.

To participate in the certification program, schools formed wellness committees and identified health priorities in their school communities. Priority health topics included mental health, physical activity, healthy eating, injury prevention, growth and development, and substance use awareness and prevention. Schools had to develop plans and initiate a number of health-promoting activities in their schools throughout the school year.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Six of the fifteen local schools are part of the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board:

Catholic Central High School (Gold level certification)

Notre Dame Catholic School (Gold level certification)

St Anne French Immersion Catholic School (Gold level certification)

St. André French Immersion Catholic School (Gold level certification)

Stella Maris Catholic School (Gold level certification)

W.J. Langlois Catholic School all received. (Gold level certification)

Six of the schools were from the Greater Essex County District School Board:

James L. Dunn Public School (Gold level certification)

W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School (Gold level certification)

Tecumseh Vista Academy Elementary and Secondary Schools (Gold level certification)Riverside Secondary School (Gold level certification)

Four schools from the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence school board achieved certification:

École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur Augustin-Caron (Gold level certification)

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste (Gold level certification)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Thérèse (Gold level certification)

École secondaire catholique l’Essor (Certified)