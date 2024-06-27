Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex And BK Cornerstone Design Build Announce More Home Builds In Historic Sandwich Town

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is building more homes in Sandwich Town thanks to a Partnership with BK Cornerstone Design Build.

The homes will be built on Peter Street on infill lots with the goal of assisting with the revitalization and densification needed in this historic neighborhood.

“Builders like BK Cornerstone are very aligned with our housing goals, and we believe that it is by working together that we can grow to meet the demand for affordable homeownership while renewing the housing stock in historic communities like sandwich town.” says Fiona Coughlin, CEO, HFHWE. “Utilizing the skills and efficiencies of the BK Cornerstone team, has allowed our team to be able to focus on renovating existing affordable housing stock in the community, while also collaborating on larger future projects, that greater impact in our community and help more families facing housing insecurity.”

The new homes will be built with a family of seven and a family of four. The homes will shelter children aged 3 months to 10 years.