Gordie Howe International Bridge Public Information Meeting Tuesday

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America are holding a Public Information Meeting on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

The meetings will provide an opportunity to meet project representatives, hear the latest design and construction updates, along with highlights from the project Community Benefits Plan.

It takes place at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre from 3:00pm to 6:30pm.

The meetings are open-house format, with presentations scheduled at 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. The presentations will be approximately 25 minutes long and followed by a question-and-answer session. The presentation and meeting materials will be posted to the project website following the event.