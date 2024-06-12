Gordie Howe International Bridge Closer To The Final Connection
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 11th, 2024, 9:40pm
A big step in the completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge has been completed: all six temporary bracing pieces have been installed to hold the deck in alignment.
Several key stops remain:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Engineers physically measure the gap again. An exact measurement ensures a perfect fit when installing the components for the mid-span closure.
- Install two structural steel edge girders. The first edge girder is bolted to the US side. Workers then use lock-up devices and temporary jacks to achieve correct alignment. Finish bolting the same edge girder to the Canadian side. The sequence is repeated for the second edge girder.
- Remove temporary closure beams and wind struts.
- Install the remaining components for the mid-span closure. This includes nine redundancy girders, two-floor beams, 12 precast panels and 12 soffit panels. Unlike
- The other segments, the mid-span closure does not require stay cable installation.
- Install concrete precast panels and complete bolting of all mid-span closure components.
- Perform a global survey on the entire structure again, re-stress stay cables as needed and stitch concrete precast panels.
- Remove the remainder of the temporary bracing (transverse cranks) and remove deck cranes.
When the final steps are completed, the bridge will be the longest span of any cable-stayed bridge in North America that is now connected.
While this completes the connection, it does not mean the bridge ready for use.
A substantial amount of work is still needed, including the re-stressing of stay cables, post-tensioning of the deck and installing electrical, fire suppression, drainage systems, barriers, signage, lighting, deck paving and pavement markings and completing the multi-use path.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook