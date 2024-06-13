Friday Night Concerts Return To Lakeshore Parks

Lakeshore’s popular Friday night Summer Parks Concert Series is back. Building off the success of 2023, this year’s series will see the number of performances nearly double to 13.

The events kick off this Friday, June 14tj, at 7:0opm, at Leffler Park (405 Old Tecumseh Road), with a performance by 2K Replay.

Residents and visitors alike will have the opportunity to groove to the tunes of renowned artists such as the Dave Gatt Band, Guitar Army, and Gillian Marshall, across five different venues throughout Lakeshore.

“The series is all about bringing fun, family-friendly events to the communities and residents of Lakeshore,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “It’s always incredible to experience the magic of neighbours coming together to enjoy their local parks and a bit of Friday fun. Council and I are excited to see everyone out there!”

For those eager to plan their summer adventures, the complete lineup can be found at Lakeshore.ca/ParksConcerts.