Free Recreational Swimming At The LaSalle Outdoor Pool

The LaSalle Outdoor Pool, will open for the season on Sunday, June 30th.

This summer the Town of LaSalle will offer free recreational swims at the outdoor pool. Swims are offered daily from 2:00pm to 4:00pm thanks to funding by Essex Powerlines. Registration is not required but is highly recommended.

Adult length swims, recreational swimming, aqua fitness, swimming lessons, and lifeguarding programs are also offered. For program information and to register online visit LaSalle Active or call the Vollmer Centre front desk at 519-969-7771, ext. 0.

The pool will be closed on Canada Day, Monday, July 1st.