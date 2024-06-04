SunnyNow
28 °C
82 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
30 °C
86 °F		ShowersWed
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire Investigation On Campbell Avenue

Tuesday June 4th, 2024, 1:14pm

Fires
0
0

Windsor Police and Windsor fire continue to investigate a fire in the 900 Block of Campbell Avenue.

It broke out around 3:00pm Monday.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.

There were no injuries, but one person was displaced.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message