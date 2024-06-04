Fire Investigation On Campbell Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 4th, 2024, 1:14pm
Windsor Police and Windsor fire continue to investigate a fire in the 900 Block of Campbell Avenue.
It broke out around 3:00pm Monday.
Damage is estimated at $400,000.
There were no injuries, but one person was displaced.
