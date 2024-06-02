Essex-Windsor EMS Welcomes 20 New Paramedics

Essex-Windsor EMS officially welcomed 20 new paramedics on Friday.

The paramedics were presented with their service coins and epaulettes as family members, other guests and paramedics who guided them through their orientation watched. Chief Justin Lammers congratulated them and told them to wear their Essex-Windsor EMS paramedic uniforms with pride.

“People around you and people in the community are going to know you are a paramedic,” he said. “They are going to see you as someone who provides care to all, regardless of gender, race, cognitive ability, national origin, ethnicity, physical ability, sexual orientation or age. We are ambassadors of humanity – both when you’re wearing that uniform and when you’re not.”

James Jovanovic, president of CUPE Local 2974, which represents Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics, thanked families and friends for supporting the new recruits and celebrating with them.

“It’s moments like these that remind us, not only of the accomplishment of getting here, but of the significance and magnitude of what we are all now jointly part of,” he said.

The new paramedics welcomed are: Maggie Birch, Nathan Breen, Nicole Chauvin, Christiane Cullen, Quintin Davis, Emma Douma, Abdulahi Hussein, Andrew Lassaline, Jesse Litt, Faith Lovell, Johana Martinez, Elyssa McLeod, Thomas Montgomery, Aiden Pitre, Miranda Pizzuti, Kiara Renaud, Riely Sesto, lija Skakavac, Corey Vultaggio and Jaclyn Wismer.

“You have met the high standards required to be part of the dedicated team of professionals at Essex-Windsor EMS,” said CAO Sandra Zwiers. “Joining this team that is always striving for excellence and breaking new ground is a major accomplishment. You should be proud.”