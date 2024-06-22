Erie Shores HealthCare Launches ‘Erie Shores 2050’

Erie Shores HealthCare is looking to the future and examining the next 25 years of growth at the organization.

“Erie Shores 2050 is about growth and opportunity,” said ESHC President and CEO Kristin Kennedy. “As we all know, our communities are growing in both population and economic diversity and with that comes growing pains. So, the timing is right to start engaging the communities and people we serve about what they would like to see in their local hospital.”

The hospital has spent the last 24 months preparing its Capital Master Plan for submission to the Ministry of Health. The document, which will be submitted in the coming days, forms a long-term infrastructure vision for ESHC.

The hospital also wants to hear from residents about what they want to see in their hospital from a programming and services perspective over the next 25 years. Erie Shores 2050 will

include community open house sessions across the hospital’s catchment area starting this Fall. Communities will include Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Lakeshore, Leamington, Pelee

Island and Tecumseh.

In addition, they have launched a new website that will allow residents to provide their input and ideas.

The hospitak in partnership with the Erie Shores Health Foundation, is also commissioning an extensive study that will use economic and population data modelling to identify trends,

challenges and opportunities in the region.

“For almost 75 years, our communities have watched their hospital grow and change and a huge reason for that has been the immense community support we get from residents and business leaders,” said Foundation Executive Director Penny Bellhouse. “Erie Shores 2050 is critical in ensuring we do right by those supporters moving forward.”

The visioning process is the next step in the hospital’s growth plan, which has already included the introduction of MRI services, chemotherapy treatments, a new state-of-the-art

mammography suite, and the opening of 14 additional acute care beds.

Erie Shores HealthCare leadership will spend the summer finalizing and submitting its Capital Master Plan to the Ontario Ministry of Health and begin coordinating engagement sessions starting in the Fall.

An update on Erie Shores 2050 will be provided to the Board of Directors at the public board meeting in September.