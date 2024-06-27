Downtown Windsor’s Block Party To Feature Detroit Techno Legend Stacey Pullen And Electrifying Lineup Of Local DJs

Downtown Windsor is holing another block party this Saturday.

From 4:00pm to 11:00pm Art Alley will come alive with the pulsating beats of world-renowned DJ and producer Stacey Pullen at the Downtown Block Party, in a can’t-be-missed summer event.

Stacey Pullen, the visionary behind Blackflag Records, is set to headline this incredible event. As a pivotal figure in the Second Wave of Detroit techno, mentored by the legendary Derrick May, Juan Atkins, and Kevin Saunderson, Stacey Pullen’s dynamic career began at the age of 9 with the flute, and he has since evolved into a global icon in electronic music.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“This event is set to be a game-changer for Downtown Windsor,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “We’re bringing in a world-class DJ like Stacey Pullen who’s going to help elevate our community spirit. It’s going to be an incredible night of music, dancing, and community.”

The Downtown Block Party features an electrifying lineup of local DJs and producers, each bringing their unique sound to the core. From late afternoon, the event kicks off with high-energy back-to-back sets that will set the perfect tone for the night and, as the evening progresses, attendees can expect a seamless flow of dynamic performances.

For tickets and full event schedule, visit their Eventbrite page at downtownwindsorblockparty.eventbrite.ca.