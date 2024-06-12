Downtown Windsor To Host The Cup Block Viewing Party For Game 3 Of The Stanley Cup

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is hosting a Block Party to celebrate Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 13th, 2024.

The event will kick off at 6:00pm on Pitt Street East as it will be transformed into the ultimate fan zone, featuring a giant LED screen broadcasting the game live, while local eateries serve up delicious food and drink offerings. This event is free and open to the public, promising a fun-filled experience for all ages.

Guests are invited to visit the following downtown favourites: Panache Restaurant & Lounge, which features signature dishes in a casual fine dining atmosphere; La Guardia Restaurant, where the finest Italian cuisine is whipped up night after night; On a Roll Sushi & Sliders, known for its sushi and Asian fusion menu items; and The Cherry, one of downtown’s newest additions, already praised for its small, gourmet menu and appetizer-style offerings.

For a more relaxed experience, guests are encouraged to sit on the patio or bring a lawn chair to enjoy the game. “We’re excited to bring the community together for this Cup Viewing Block Party,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to support our local businesses and celebrate our city’s love for hockey. We invite everyone to join us in downtown Windsor for an evening of excitement, camaraderie, and great local flavour.”