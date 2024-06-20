Now
31 °C
87 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
32 °C
90 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
33 °C
91 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Downtown Windsor To Host Stanley Cup Game 6 Block Viewing Party

Thursday June 20th, 2024, 1:48pm

Local News
0
0

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is hosting a second thrilling Cup Viewing Block Party for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Friday night, June 21st. The event will run from 6:00pm to 11:00pm on University Avenue West, between Pelissier and Ouellette, and will offer an unforgettable evening of hockey, food, and entertainment.

Local businesses will offer special promotions, and extended patios at Turbo and Craft Heads Brewing Co will provide the perfect spots to enjoy the game. Turbo’s lively atmosphere, coupled with its great drinks, and Craft Heads’ wide selection of craft beers, will enhance the game night experience.

“The community’s response to our previous event was fantastic,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “We are thrilled to host another block party for Game 6, bringing people together to cheer on the Oilers, support our local businesses and celebrate our shared love for hockey.”

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message