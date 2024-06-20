Downtown Windsor To Host Stanley Cup Game 6 Block Viewing Party

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is hosting a second thrilling Cup Viewing Block Party for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Friday night, June 21st. The event will run from 6:00pm to 11:00pm on University Avenue West, between Pelissier and Ouellette, and will offer an unforgettable evening of hockey, food, and entertainment.

Local businesses will offer special promotions, and extended patios at Turbo and Craft Heads Brewing Co will provide the perfect spots to enjoy the game. Turbo’s lively atmosphere, coupled with its great drinks, and Craft Heads’ wide selection of craft beers, will enhance the game night experience.

“The community’s response to our previous event was fantastic,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “We are thrilled to host another block party for Game 6, bringing people together to cheer on the Oilers, support our local businesses and celebrate our shared love for hockey.”