Downtown Windsor Gears Up For Stanley Cup Game 7 Block Party Extravaganza

Sunday June 23rd, 2024, 4:50pm

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is hosting a Viewing Block Party for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday night, June 24th.

The event will run from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at the Bull & Barrel Urban Saloon.

Following the roaring success of the previous viewing parties, this final showdown promises to be the most thrilling yet. A massive screen will be set up to broadcast Game 7 live, ensuring fans catch every pulse-pounding moment of the action. The Bull & Barrel will offer special promotions, making it the ultimate spot to enjoy the game.

“The community’s response to our previous events has been phenomenal,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “We are beyond excited to host another block party for Game 7, uniting fans to cheer on the Oilers, support our local businesses, and celebrate our shared passion for hockey.”

This free event is open to the public, providing another perfect opportunity for visitors to spend Monday night in the heart of downtown Windsor.

