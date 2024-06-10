Downtown Mission Forced To Scale Back Community Meals

The Downtown Mission is scaling back their community meals, due to increasing food costs and a reduction in donations. The Mission says they are being seriously challenged to provide three meals per day to community members who are struggling with food security.

As a result, effective July 1st, 2024, the Mission Board of Directors and Leadership Team has made the “difficult decision” to provide one community meal only, which will be available to any hungry person who is without food and has no other place to eat a nutritious meal.

People who are sheltering at the DTM through the Sanctuary Program will continue to receive breakfast, lunch and dinner as before.

“It’s a hard set of circumstances that has led us to take this unprecedented course of action. For almost eight years, we have proudly served three meals to the hungry. But expenses continue to escalate, while our donations have not kept pace. We have no other choice until we can find additional sources of revenue and gifts-in-kind,” said Rukshini Pooniah-Goulin, Executive Director.

The Downtown Mission is urging people with housing to find alternative arrangements for their breakfast and dinner.

The mission suggests that, if possible, people potluck with neighbours, prepare meals at home with what is available, or accept the support of friends and family.

“Obviously if someone is truly in desperate circumstances, we will feed that individual, it is our sacred vow. No one will go hungry,” said Ponniah-Goulin.

The DTM is also working with its community partners to coordinate and compile a list of social service agencies, their meal programs and serving times. This information will be shared with individuals needing food security as soon as it becomes available.

The Downtown Mission says they will accept donations to the food program either in person at the office located at 875 Ouellette Avenue or online at www.downtownmission.com click on Donate Today on the home page.