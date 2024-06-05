Dogstar Announces Summer Vacation Tour With A Stop At Caesars Windsor

Alternative rock band Dogstar hits The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on their Summer Vacation Tour 2024 on Thursday, August 22nd.

Today, Dogstar, with guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and bassist Keanu Reeves, confirm their Summer Vacation Tour supporting their album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees.

Dogstar was born in 1991 as a band of friends who came together in a garage in Southern California and dreamed of playing music together and making a little noise. Now, all these years later, Domrose, Mailhouse, and Reeves took some time at the tail end of a historic lockdown to create this collection of songs that fully encompasses who they are as artists today.

Dogstar’s highly anticipated album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees is out now via their own label Dillon Street Records (distributed through ADA), marking their first new album in more than two decades. “When we reunited to try to write some songs, we never knew what an amazing journey we were beginning,” Dogstar shares. “The way this record came together was nothing short of magical for us. The fun, the passion and the friendship shines through on these recordings and hopefully the variety of emotions will connect and resonate with everyone the way they do for us.” Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees was produced by Dave Trumfio and engineered by Rudyard Lee Cullers.

The album includes the single “Everything Turns Around,” in addition to notable tracks including “Breach” and “Blonde.”

The band will also offer a Everything Turns Around VIP Soundcheck package which includes one ticket with early-entry, access to the official Dogstar pre-show soundcheck, one professionally taken group photo with the band, an exclusive VIP merchandise item, a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard, early access to a designated merchandise stand, and on-site perks such as priority check-in, dedicated support staff, and a priority lane into the venue. With purchase of the package, fans may also bring their favourite Dogstar memorabilia to be autographed – one item per person.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7th at 10:00am.