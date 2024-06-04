Closure Alert: Jefferson Street/South National Street Intersection
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 3rd, 2024, 9:04pm
The intersection of Jefferson Street and South National Street will be closed for water main and road work from Tuesday, June 4th, until Friday, June 7th, 2024.
A detour route will be posted.
