Closure Alert: Jefferson Street/South National Street Intersection

Monday June 3rd, 2024, 9:04pm

Construction
0
0

The intersection of Jefferson Street and South National Street will be closed for water main and road work from Tuesday, June 4th, until Friday, June 7th, 2024.

A detour route will be posted.

