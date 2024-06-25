City Hires Dedicated By-law Officer For Downtown Core

The City of Windsor has hired a dedicated By-law Property Standards Enforcement Lead in the downtown core and surrounding area as a key component of the Strengthen the Core plan.

Nicole Brush, By-law Property Standards Enforcement Lead for the Downtown Core, has worked at the City of Windsor since 2015. She brings seven years of valuable experience as a by-law officer to this new role.

Through her new role, and in alignment with the STC revitalization plan, she will prioritize properties within the downtown core as well as high-traffic business zones, and will review them for by-law infractions. Where a building or property is deemed to be non-compliant with City by-laws, owners will be given a reasonable timeline to bring their property into compliance. In cases where an Order to Repair must be issued, owners will have 30 days to comply. Efforts will be closely monitored, with escalation to Provincial Offences Court if necessary to enforce Orders. This position will also focus on canvasing the surrounding downtown area to address by-law concerns as needed.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The City’s Building Department receives an average of over 3,000 service requests per year. For 2023, 120 of those involved the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Area (BIA). Specific to the City’s BIAs, Ward 3 and the downtown accounts for 17% of all building-related service requests. Across all nine City BIAs, the Downtown Windsor BIA accounts for 52% of all service requests.