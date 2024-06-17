Chuck’s Roadhouse To Open On Huron Church

The growing chain is set to open up in the former Applebee’s location.

The roadhouse features a selection of fine AAA steaks and charbroiled burgers, and its decor pays homage to traditional roadhouses while giving you a contemporary restaurant feel.

Chuck’s also has local locations on Legacy Park and Tecumseh Road East, as well as Essex and Leamington.