Mostly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
34 °C
93 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
34 °C
93 °F		CloudyWed
34 °C
93 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Chuck’s Roadhouse To Open On Huron Church

Monday June 17th, 2024, 9:00am

Business
0
0

Church Roadhouse is opening on Huron Church.

The growing chain is set to open up in the former Applebee’s location.

The roadhouse features a selection of fine AAA steaks and charbroiled burgers, and its decor pays homage to traditional roadhouses while giving you a contemporary restaurant feel.

Chuck’s also has local locations on Legacy Park and Tecumseh Road East, as well as Essex and Leamington.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message