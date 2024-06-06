Chatham-Kent Police Chief To Retire

Chatham-Kent Police Chief Gary Conn has announced his retirement as of on June 14th, 2024.

Conn was appointed as Chief Designate of Police in April 2015 and officially took over as Chief of Police for Chatham-Kent in May 2015.

“It has been both an honour and a privilege to serve the residents of Chatham-Kent as a police officer and your Chief of Police. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the municipality, community, the police services board of Chatham-Kent, our senior officers, entire membership, and Associations. Your trust, support, and collaboration have been the bedrock of our success,” he said.

“It is the strength of our community that has enabled us to create a safer and more inclusive environment for all. Together, we have navigated through complex challenges, implemented innovative solutions, and fostered an organizational culture of excellence. Our collective efforts to foster trust and mutual respect have been truly inspiring and I am deeply thankful for each and all of you. The members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service and our community will always have a special place in my heart.”

Over the course of his nearly 30-year career Gary has had the privilege to work in many areas of policing either in a direct or supervisory role. In 2002, he was seconded to the Ontario Police College for two years where he facilitated in the Basic Constable Training (BCT) program. He facilitated several of the

practical courses, including Firearms, Defensive Tactics, Police Vehicle Operations and Physical Training.

The Chatham-Kent Police Services Board immediately initiated a replacement process and announced that Deputy Chief Kirk Earley will assume command as the Chief Designate effective June 15th, 2024, until his official swearing in on June 19th, 2024, as the next Chief of the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

Earley is a 27 year veteran and began his career with the Chatham Police Service as a special constable in 1997. In 1998 Kirk was sworn in as a constable with the newly formed Chatham-Kent Police Service. Kirk has spent time over his career, in Community Patrol, Training, Community Priority Action Team, Major Crime, and the Intelligence Section. Kirk has also held various supervisory roles in each Branch of the Services, gaining extensive experience in a multitude of levels.