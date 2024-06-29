Celebrate Canada Day In Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh will celebrate all things Canada on Monday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Lakewood Park South.

There will be a free community BBQ (while supplies last), thanks to Zehrs in Tecumseh.

Family-friendly activities include bouncy castles, pony rides, top shot hockey, crafts, balloon twisting, face painting, glitter tattoos, putt-putt golf, lawn games, Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services misting the crowd, Border City Barkers dog show, and multi-cultural performances.