Celebrate Canada Day In Tecumseh

Saturday June 29th, 2024, 12:00pm

The Town of Tecumseh will celebrate all things Canada on Monday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Lakewood Park South.

There will be a free community BBQ (while supplies last), thanks to Zehrs in Tecumseh.

Family-friendly activities include bouncy castles, pony rides, top shot hockey, crafts, balloon twisting, face painting, glitter tattoos, putt-putt golf, lawn games, Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services misting the crowd, Border City Barkers dog show, and multi-cultural performances.

